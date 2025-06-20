M&S Pudsey: First look at expanded food hall following major revamp
Marks & Spencer has increased the size of its food hall in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, after a major refurbishment.
M&S Pudsey’s food hall is now 34 per cent larger and includes a new in-store bakery and coffee counter. A new floor, ceiling and lighting has also been installed along with a new cheese barge. Store Manager Claire Smith, who leads the 250-strong M&S Pudsey team, said: “We are so excited to reveal the latest touches to our brand-new food hall.”
M&S Pudsey is one of several M&S stores across the UK being refurbished this year.