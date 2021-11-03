M&S to create 600 jobs at its Bradford distribution centre ahead of Christmas

The site, which is operated by logistics provider GXO, is offering immediate starts with flexible hours and pay starting at £10.50 per hour for daytime shifts and £12.08 for nights.

Out of the 600 jobs, 300 will be supporting the M&S Food business – helping prepare food products for shipment to over 1,000 M&S stores in the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roles range from forklift drivers to order pickers and work may involve use of manual handling equipment, for which full training will be provided.

M&S is creating 600 jobs at its Bradford distribution centre

The other 300 jobs will be on the clothing and home side of M&S – helping prepare M&S’s clothing products for shipment to stores. The roles in this part of the distribution centre are general warehouse positions, focusing on picking and packing within a automated warehousing environment.

New recruits will be given overtime opportunities and weekly bonus payments of £70 until January 2022.

Eddie Smith, Bradford DC general manager at GXO, said: “With less than two months to go until Christmas, many customers are getting their shopping done early this year – which means we’re as busy as ever here at the M&S Bradford Distribution Centre.

"That’s why we’re looking for 600 new recruits to join our friendly team – and with flexible hours, permanent opportunities, and a great team spirit on offer, why not apply today to play a part in the M&S Christmas.”

300 jobs will be supporting the M&S Food business.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you