The news comes after M&S last month announced plans to open nine new foodhalls across this financial year, as well as up to four new stores.

During the 2023/24 financial year, the retailer invested over £20m in its stores in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Nikki McKidd, M&S stores director for the North of England and Scotland, said: “We have over 40 stores across Yorkshire and the Humber and it’s fantastic to be investing an additional £4m to bring the very best of M&S Food to shoppers in Selby.”

M&S has announced that it will open a new 16,000 sq ft foodhall at Selby’s Three Lakes Retail Park this Autumn. Photo by Brian Thompson.

M&S said it expects to begin recruiting for colleagues to join the new Selby store in late August.

The new store will feature an in-store bakery, dedicated flower and wine shops, and a cheese and charcuterie barge.

It will also work with food redistribution platform Neighbourly to select a local charity to donate any edible surplus food to.

Millie Boffey, asset manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the firm which owns Three Lakes Retail Park, said: “It is fantastic news that M&S has selected Three Lakes Retail Park for its brand new store in Selby.

“The letting underpins our ambition to diversify our tenant mix and better align it to both the wishes of our customer base and the positioning of Three Lakes Retail Park as a retail hub for Selby.”

News of the opening comes after M&S last month closed down its store in Bradford’s The Broadway shopping complex.

Prior to the closure, M&S said it would work to offer staff alternative roles in the business where possible.

In its latest full year results, announced last month, M&S revealed a better than expected surge in profits. The firm posted pre-tax profits of £716.4m for the year ending March 30, an increase of 58 per cent on the year prior.

M&S saw an 11.3 per cent rise in like-for-like food sales during the year, with growth of 5.2 per cent in its clothing and home department.

Across its food business, M&S saw sales of its Remarksable value lines grow 34 per cent, as the company launched 1,300 new lines.

The figures mark 12 consecutive years of growth for both departments.

M&S also announced, however, that it had ramped up cost cutting due to increases in staff wages.

The group said it would target £500m in cost-cutting by the 2027/28 financial year, a jump of £100m compared to its previous announcement.

The company described its cost-cutting programme as “critical” to its profit progression, but added that it was in its “strongest financial health since 1997”.

Speaking at the time, Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said the company could “see the beginnings of a new M&S”, as the company marks two years since the launch of its plan to “reshape for growth”.

In May of last year, M&S opened its new 97,000 sq ft flagship Leeds White Rose store.

The company said that the opening had created 250 new jobs, and that the store was “outperforming expectations”.

M&S also announced recently that it planned to invest in a further renewal of its Pudsey store later this year.