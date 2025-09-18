M&S unveils transformed Wheatley Doncaster foodhall

M&S Wheatley Doncaster, located at Wheatley Retail Park, has reopened the doors to its transformed fresh market-style foodhall, following a six-week temporary closure while work took place.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 12,000 sq ft foodhall is a third bigger and has undergone a complete transformation, with new flooring, exterior signage and features for customers to explore.

An extended in-store bakery & coffee counter serves a selection of bread and a range of treats. Customers can also choose from a range of barista-made coffee and takeaway hot and iced drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brand-new, bigger produce section delivers more seasonal fruit and vegetables sourced from M&S’ Select Farm partners, with over 1,000 farms based in Yorkshire.

Doncaster Wheatley M&S

Additional in-store changes include a brand-new Flower Shop, Wine Shop and cheese barge.

The store’s fashion & beauty offer is launching next month, showcasing the very best of M&S womenswear, menswear, kidswear and beauty.

Claire Cunliffe, Store Manager at Wheatley Doncaster, said: “It was great to see a queue of customers, ready to get in and see the store. We are thrilled to welcome everyone back and hope they’ll agree, our new foodhall has been worth the wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The before and after change is unbelievable and customers are already loving the new products we have for them. This is only the first step as we have plenty more waiting for customers next month when we launch our fashion & beauty offer – the countdown is on!”

Claire Cunliffe, Store Manager

M&S Wheatley Doncaster is one of 12 M&S stores across the UK to be renewed this year, alongside 16 new store openings and nine extensions, backed by a £300m investment.