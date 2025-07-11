Mulberry: Luxury fashion firm raises £20m from shareholders after sales plunge lower

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the handbag maker said it has made “significant progress” in its turnaround efforts, after being hit hard by a slowdown in luxury spending in recent years. Last month, the company said it planned to launch a cash-call in order to help stabilise its finances amid a challenging backdrop.

The Somerset-based firm said Singapore-based Challice and Sports Direct-owner Frasers Group, Mulberry’s two largest shareholders, supported a £20m fundraise to provide the business with fresh capital. It will also appoint James France from Frasers’ onto Mulberry’s board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as Mulberry blamed the shrinking luxury market for a 21 per cent slump in revenues to £120.4m for the year to March 29.

Luxury fashion firm Mulberry has raised £20 million from its largest shareholders as it revealed a plunge in sales over the past year. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

This included a 20 per cent fall in UK retail and digital revenues, after it was impacted by “macro-economic conditions, uncertainty and inflationary pressures which has affected consumer spend and habits”. Mulberry saw underlying pre-tax losses grow to £23.7m for the year as a result, compared with a £22.6m loss a year earlier.

The business is currently undergoing a major turnaround plan under recently appointed boss Andrea Baldo.

The plan includes efforts to simplify its operations, including the closure of 12 loss-making shops in Asia, and a “refresh” of Mulberry’s brand identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales across the company declined 18 per cent over the nine weeks to June 1, matching board expectations.