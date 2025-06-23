Multi-Award-Winning Rainbow Trout Films celebrates 15 years of production!

By James Mellor
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
James on setplaceholder image
James on set
Yorkshire-born creative director James Mellor, already well-established and with an impressive résumé in the film and television industry, struck out on his own in 2010. After working on films and television series including Last of the Summer Wine, the Harry Potter franchise and Ackley Bridge, he switched to freelancing for Sky TV. Subsequently, Rainbow Trout Films grew into the fully-fledged production company that we see today.

Working with both national and international clients, James choses interesting projects that allowed him to flex his creativity. The results have spoken for themselves; The Inflight Food Trip can be watched on Amazon Prime and Rugby Town (150 Years of Halifax Rugby League) has been celebrated at 13 international film festivals, with more to come.

Rainbow Trout is excited about future projects. Having been awarded the Young Audience Content Fund from the British Film Institute, James has developed a four-part series, which will be filmed locally here in Calderdale. They also are currently filming Karate Dreams, a local film featuring Matthew “Miagi” Handley from Halifax Sports Karate, based on his personal and inspirational story!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the more creative projects, businesses and solopreneurs continue to seek out James for their educational and promotional videos. Through this work, Rainbow Trout Films have been awarded multiple international awards for their work on TikTok. They also now work with Adsmart from SKY, allowing local businesses to advertise to their own niche audience, and developing podcasts with local celebrities.

Rugby Town - Documentary Filmplaceholder image
Rugby Town - Documentary Film

This last year, Rainbow Trout Films moved to new studios in Dean Clough, where they are enjoying the thriving, creative atmosphere. Here, Rainbow Trout Films also work on projects alongside Danny Thompson Photography, working together under the Albion Street Studios banner. This dream team continues to support local businesses and charities, and are very much part of the local networking landscape.

If you want to watch more about Rainbow Trout Films, you can find some exciting footage on their website www.rainbowtroutfilms.com or follow their socials @rainbowtroutfilms

Related topics:YorkshireAckley BridgeHalifax
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice