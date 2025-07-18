Multi Award Winning 'UK Careers Fair' To Host Careers Event For Job Seekers In Sheffield!

On September 18th, the UK Careers Fair will be in Sheffield, beetween 10am - 2pm, to host the 'Sheffield Careers Fair'. This much anticipated event is aimed at job seekers from all backgrounds as well as those who are thinking about a career change. The venue is Sheffield Town Hall and it is totally free to enter!

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Find out about new job opportunities

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.