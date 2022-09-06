Multi-million pound investment secures future of iconic Bridlington seafront Pavilion

The Old Floral Pavilion, Bridlington

The group intends to restore the Bridlington seafront building as part of a multi-million pound acquisition and refurbishment investment.

Michael Harrison, founder and owner of Harrison Leisure, said: “This is a significant investment for us after 36 years as a long-established tenant of The Old Floral Pavilion.

“We have spent many hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years, and now that the council has sold us the freehold we are in a position to put in the investment to secure the building’s future.

“The Old Floral Pavilion is an amazing site for us to have secured on prime seafront and is the lynchpin of our future plans as we look to continue to invest in the whole of the seafront area”

Refurbishment plans, brought to the drawing board by Townscape Architects and currently with the planning department of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will give a complete makeover to the front facade of the building.

The plans also include a full renovation and refurbishment of the rear, with new backlit signs fabricated to match the new ironwork, and glazed canopies with aluminium colonnades.

The inside ironwork for which the 1904 Pavilion is listed will also be reflected on its front with a fitted ironwork colonnade.

The Old Burger King unit at the north end of the Pavilion will also be restored to