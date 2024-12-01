'Must visit' exhibition on history of Bradford's iconic buildings launched
The exhibition is taking place at Bradford Industrial Museum after being organised by the Bradford Society of Architects and Surveyors.
The exhibition has been created to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the Society, and was launched with a celebration dinner.
The exhibition at Bradford Industrial Museum is called ‘We Built this City’ and is on view to the public until March 2025.
Co-curated by Bradford Museums and the Society, it celebrates the society’s 150-year history.
A spokesperson said: “Visitors can learn about key people behind the planning, designing and building of Bradford from 1874 to the present day. They will discover the work of architects and surveyors, and the tools of their trade. The exhibition is informative and interactive and a ‘must-visit’ for anyone who wants to explore Bradford’s historic and iconic buildings as our city’s year of culture draws near.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.