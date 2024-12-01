'Must visit' exhibition on history of Bradford's iconic buildings launched

An exhibition celebrating the history of Bradford’s iconic buildings and the contributions who those who helped create them has been launched in the city.

The exhibition is taking place at Bradford Industrial Museum after being organised by the Bradford Society of Architects and Surveyors.

The exhibition has been created to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the Society, and was launched with a celebration dinner.

The exhibition at Bradford Industrial Museum is called ‘We Built this City’ and is on view to the public until March 2025.

Co-curated by Bradford Museums and the Society, it celebrates the society’s 150-year history.