'Myopic': Leeds bars warn of closure risk from council-backed Kirkgate Market container venue

Dozens of bars and restaurants in Leeds have warned that plans for a new council-backed shipping container leisure attraction at Kirkgate Market represent a “significant risk” to their businesses and could lead to closures.

More than 50 city hospitality businesses, including the likes of Manahatta, Green Room, Viaduct Showbar and Mojo, have signed a joint letter to Leeds City Council expressing their “dismay” about plans for a company called Stack to establish the venue.

The council and Stack have signed a formal lease agreement with the hope that construction could start in early 2026 should planning and licensing approvals be granted.

It is intended that the attraction would create up to 160 jobs and include ten street food outlets, six bars and a coffee shop, along with a plaza with two large digital screens and a stage for live music and entertainment.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said last month that the “really exciting” plans will boost footfall and bring a new audience to the council-owned Kirkgate Market.

But other city businesses argue the plan will have a negative impact on existing businesses.

The letter, which has been seen by The Yorkshire Post, states: "Our concern and objection stem from the fact that this development will not drive additional footfall to the city; it will simply displace footfall from existing city centre areas.

"Furthermore, we would argue nor will it provide additional footfall to the existing market traders, an argument the market traders in their own objection supported when they provided a petition in protest to the markets team back in 2022.”

The letter highlights that traders in Newcastle are currently pursuing a legal challenge relating to an existing Stack venue next to the Newcastle United football stadium following concerns it is drawing trade away from other venues.

The Leeds letter states: “This surely represents real-world proof of our contention that Stack Leeds is a significant risk to the existing hospitality businesses of the city.

"Leeds has no requirement for a new artificially implemented ‘fanzone’.

"The city centre has numerous vacant units that could supplement the existing hospitality offering if demand were present.”

The letter also raises concerns about the timing of a consultation about the concept of the venue which was conducted between December 14 and 29, 2022 – a key trading period for hospitality businesses.

A council report published in February 2023 noted while there was 71 per cent public support for the concept from those who participated in the consultation, the response from market traders and external stakeholders was ‘low’. Only 13 out of 225 traders responded to a survey, while 34 signed a petition against it and the council stated there was “less support for the proposal in comparison to the public support”.

The letter claims traders feel the council has been seeking “to return a pre-ordained conclusion” allowing the scheme to go ahead and notes a lease has been signed prior to Stack seeking planning permission.

Leeds Council has denied the claim.

The traders’ letter states: “Whilst we understand and appreciate the desire to raise revenue for the council’s coffers the decision is nothing short of myopic.

"This development, as with the one in Newcastle, will displace visitors to the city centre from existing businesses.

"This combined with the existing stresses on our sector, will quickly lead to closures.”

What Leeds City Council says

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We recognise and fully appreciate the part our brilliant hospitality businesses play in the vibrancy and success of Leeds city centre, as well as the difficulties that their sector has faced nationally in recent years.

“Should it secure the necessary planning approvals, Stack Leeds would bring increased footfall to the market and help safeguard the long-term sustainability of this much-loved retail destination.

“By adding a new element to the local food and drink offer, we are confident it would also benefit the wider city centre – and its existing hospitality businesses – by making Leeds an even more attractive place to spend time and money.

“We strongly refute the suggestion that the consultation exercise carried out in late 2022 was flawed or in any way designed to deliver a particular set of results.

“More than 2,000 online questionnaires were completed, with members of the public giving overwhelmingly positive backing to the general idea of bringing a container-style venue to the market.

“Engagement was also carried out with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association, Leeds BID, Leeds Civic Trust and independent licensed premises located near the market.

“Local hospitality businesses, like all other interested parties, will have an additional opportunity to raise concerns or voice support for this scheme during the planning process.”

What Stack says

A spokesperson for Stack said: “Stack has a proven track record of driving regeneration and increasing city centre visits. In customer surveys across our venues, 93 per cent of visitors said Stack has had a positive impact on regeneration and 77 cent told us it makes them more likely to visit the city.

"Importantly, our customers don’t just come to Stack – 70 cent also visit other bars, 47 per cent dine in other restaurants or cafés and nearly half go shopping as part of their trip.

“We are fully committed to working with the existing market and ensuring Stack Leeds complements and supports this much-loved destination. By creating a new attraction that brings more people into the area, we believe we can help increase footfall and drive additional spend that benefits traders and the wider city centre.

“Stack attracts a wide audience all year round, with over 30 per cent of visits including families thanks to our programme of family-friendly events alongside live music and entertainment. We also act as an incubator for independent street food traders, helping small businesses grow and even move on to launch their own high street restaurants.

“If approved, Stack Leeds will create 140 to 160 new jobs and deliver a vibrant new destination that adds to the city’s reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting and diverse hospitality centres.”

