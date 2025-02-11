National Apprenticeship Week: How to celebrate Yorkshire's apprentices as four award ceremonies launched
The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World is once again running its annual Apprenticeship Awards, with separate events taking place in the coming months in South, West, East and North Yorkshire.
The first event to take place will be the West Yorkshire awards which will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on May 1.
The South Yorkshire event will be held at Sheffield United Football Club the following week on May 8.
The East Yorkshire awards will happen at the Mercure Hotel in Hull on June 12 and the North Yorkshire event will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate on June 19.
Each event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across its specific region. The categories cover a range of different sectors such as construction, engineering and professional services, while there are also awards for the best employers and mentors in the field of apprenticeships.
A National World spokesperson said: “These sell-out occasions attract hundreds of attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses running apprenticeship programs.
"Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects. For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.
"These annual events highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them – from training providers to employers. The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.”
The individual websites for each event are now open for nominations, with deadlines for entry falling on March 19 for the West and South Yorkshire events and April 23 for the East and North Yorkshire awards.
This year’s awards are being launched to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week.
Earlier this week, School Standards Minister Catherine McKinnell visited Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster to meet some talented teacher apprentices as part of the Government’s drive to support the initiative.
She said: “Recruiting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms is the single biggest driver of high standards in schools. Teaching apprenticeships are a brilliant way to gain the skills and experience needed to become a qualified teacher.
“It’s great to see more and more people choosing to train to teach via an apprenticeship and I would encourage more people to do the same and get on the path to a successful career in teaching.”
For more information about the Yorkshire awards, email [email protected].