National business and recovery specialist opens office in Darlington

Begbies Traynor, the UK’s leading independent insolvency firm, is continuing to expand across North Yorkshire and the North East with the opening of a new office in Darlington.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headed by insolvency director Claire Dowson, the Darlington office complements the group’s established Teesside and York offices, and will benefit from the expertise of well-known insolvency practitioners such as Dave Broadbent and Ian Royle who have worked in the region for many years. There are also plans to recruit additional staff in the near future.

Building on the growth of the firm throughout the North East in recent years, businesses and individuals in Darlington will be able to benefit from the full Begbies Traynor Group offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at Innovation Central on John Williams Boulevard in a fast-growing business area, the new Darlington office is just minutes from the train station and other public transport links and also benefits from onsite car parking.

Begbies Traynor Darlington team, from left: Claire Dowson, Ian Royle, Stephanie Breckon, Dave Broadbent

Claire said: “As we already work with many professionals around Darlington and provide a lot of advice to people in the area, it made sense to establish a base here so that local people have easy access to our services.

“We’ve seen rapid growth at our Teesside offices over the last year or so, and this move gives us the opportunity to continue to grow the team as well as expanding our local presence so that our knowledge is available right here. We look forward to welcoming clients to our new central Darlington location.”