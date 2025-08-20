National Coal Mining Museum: Staff take strike action over pay

Planned strike action by staff members at the National Coal Mining Museum will go ahead on Wednesday after talks failed to resolve a pay dispute.

Members of Unison at the museum in Wakefield will walk out after the union said managers failed to improve a pay offer in talks at the conciliation service Acas.

The union said it is willing to meet with museum managers at the earliest opportunity in a bid to resolve the dispute.

Unison’s Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “When museum managers said they wanted Acas talks, it seemed as though they were keen to resolve the dispute and show staff they’re valued.

“Instead, they’ve come back with a proposal that’s worse.”

A spokesperson for the National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “We are saddened to announce that, following further negotiations with Unison industrial action, largely affecting our underground tours, is confirmed to take place from Wednesday August 20 to Sunday September 14.

“After serious consideration, mindful of the wellbeing of our wider workforce and our visitors, the museum proposed an increased offer to all staff of 80p per hour or 5%, whichever is the greater.

“This equates to a pay rise of over 6% for many and is much higher than pay settlements in the public sector including police, local government, schools and other museums.

“This increased offer was rejected by Unison. The union refused to share our revised offer with their members to see if they wished to accept it.

“As a charitable organisation, the museum, which relies on external funding and donations, continues to face considerable financial pressures.

“We hope Unison will reconsider their position. We remain committed to working closely with union representatives in the hope of a resolution.