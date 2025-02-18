Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed North Humber to High Marnham line will aim to increase capacity on the grid to accommodate additional power from offshore wind, needed in order to achieve the Government’s net zero targets on energy generation.

The current network is able to move around 12 gigawatts of electricity between the North of England and the Midlands – enough to cover around 12 million homes – but this will require a threefold increase to achieve 2030 targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will come alongside improvements to the existing network, much of which was built in the 1960s.

National Grid is inviting communities to comment on its latest proposals for a planned new 90 km overhead electricity line

As part of the latest consultation, National Grid has now released more detailed plans of the proposed route for the line, after previously showing the approximate areas it would cover.

An eight-week public consultation on the project begun on Tuesday, 18 February, and runs until Tuesday, 15 April.

Monica Corso Griffiths, project director for North Humber to High Marnham, said: “As demand for electricity is set to double, we need to increase the capacity of the network between the North of England and the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will support the Government’s decarbonisation targets, so that people living and working in these areas and beyond can benefit from the new renewable sources of energy planned to connect.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our detailed plans for North Humber to High Marnham with communities over the next eight weeks.

“We encourage anyone interested to take part in our consultation and share their views on the plans.”

The announcement comes after National Grid previously consulted communities on its early proposals for the project at two non-statutory consultations in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the company said it has “carefully reviewed” the feedback received, as well as receiving the outcome of technical and environmental studies.

Changes made after this work have included redirecting a significant part of the route in parallel to existing overhead lines, and increasing the distance of the line away from Skidby and Bentley – two hamlets on opposite sides of the proposal.

The company also changed its initial proposal by rerouting the new line further away from the village of Ellerker, to avoid the village having pylons both to the north and south.

National Grid is now seeking feedback on the detailed plans ahead of submitting an application for development consent to the Planning Inspectorate next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All consultation documents prepared for the statutory consultation will be available on the project website from midday on Tuesday, 18 February.

In addition to this, National Grid is holding a series of in-person public information events and online webinars. Details of these are also available on the project website.

The new proposal comes as part of The Great Grid Upgrade, a project described by National Grid as “the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations”.

The upgrade comprises 17 major infrastructure projects that will aim to both scale up the grid and update National Grid’s existing networks.