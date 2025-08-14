Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two firms will be acquiring the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent.

The terminal imports and stores gas from around the world, and connects it to the European energy market.

Its customers include Centrica, Shell, and Qatar Energy.

It supplied some 15 per cent of the UK’s gas demand last year, but this is forecast to swell to about 60 per cent by 2050.

After taking into account some £1.1bn worth of project finance debts on Grain’s balance sheet, Centrica’s equity investment totals about £200m, it said.

National Grid, which runs much of Britain’s electricity grid, had been looking to sell the asset as part of broader efforts to offload parts of its portfolio to help fund investment plans.

The acquisition comes shortly after Centrica announced it was investing £1.3bn for a 15 per cent stake in the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

The acquisition is expected to complete during the final three months of 2025, subject to it being approved by regulators.

Chris O'Shea, Group Chief Executive, Centrica plc, said: “The Isle of Grain terminal is a strategic asset that will support the UK’s energy security for many decades to come, keeping energy flowing reliably and affordably to households and businesses across the country as we transition to net zero.

"That’s why we are so pleased to be investing, continuing Centrica's pivot towards long-term, predictable infrastructure cash flows, underpinning our medium-term guidance and creating valuable future options.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ECP, a highly experienced investor in energy infrastructure around the world.

"We look forward to working with them and Grain LNG’s management team to deliver on the full potential of this unique asset for customers and the country.

“Our decision to commit £3bn of capital in both Sizewell C and the Isle of Grain demonstrates the attractiveness of the UK as an investment location underpinned by supportive government investment policies.”