National housebuilder recognised in South Yorkshire’s top business rankings

Doncaster-headquartered homebuilder, Keepmoat, is celebrating after securing second place in the South Yorkshire Limited 2025 report.

Compiled by Grant Thornton UK LLP, the South Yorkshire Limited report provides an in-depth analysis of the county’s business landscape, showcasing the 100 largest privately owned companies ranked by turnover. The housebuilder was also ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the region.

Keepmoat was selected for inclusion in the report due to its strong financial performance, consistent growth and significant contribution to the regional economy.

Earlier this year, the housebuilder announced Ian Hoad as its new CEO. Originally joining Keepmoat in 1996, Ian also served as Divisional Chairman from 2019 and has more than 20 years of experience in the housebuilding sector.

Grant Thornton Award _ From left to right; Donna Steel, Partner at Grant Thornton, Matthew Wilson, Tax Director at Grant Thornton, Ian Hoad, CEO at Keepmoat, Mark Dilley, CFO at Keepmoat (1).jpg

Matthew Wilson, Tax Director at Grant Thornton, personally handed over the award to senior team members at Keepmoat’s Doncaster HQ, saying: “Doncaster is a city with a growing reputation for innovation, resilience and ambition. Keepmoat’s success is a powerful example of how local businesses are driving economic growth and creating long-term value for communities.

“It’s fantastic to see a Doncaster-headquartered company not only thrive but also lead the way in shaping South Yorkshire’s future. We’re proud to celebrate Keepmoat’s achievements and the vital role that the businesses highlighted by our South Yorkshire Ltd report play in the region’s business landscape.”

Ian Hoad, CEO at Keepmoat, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as one of the largest private businesses in the South Yorkshire Limited 2025 report. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our people across the business.

“The recognition demonstrates the importance of our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes and driving regeneration projects that bring long-term benefits to communities nationwide, and we are proud to be headquartered in South Yorkshire.”

The housebuilder prioritises bringing long-term, lasting change to communities through sustainable home designs, local investment and infrastructure improvements to enhance economic, environmental and social outcomes for generations to come.