The government’s independent advisory body for infrastructure policy has opened a new Leeds-based office with the aim of better understanding regional needs for infrastructure.

The National Infrastructure Commission has taken space in One Embankment, the central Leeds offices which also serve as the headquarters of the UK Infrastructure Bank, the HM Treasury-backed body which aims to partner with local governments and the private sector to finance green infrastructure projects and drive growth.

Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “It’s great to be here. Having a team based in West Yorkshire and holding our main Commission meetings here regularly will give us a stronger sense of the infrastructure needs of this part of the country, while also enabling us to build a close working relationship with the new UK Infrastructure Bank.

“The Commission helps identify long term priorities while the Bank helps fund projects that might otherwise not secure private investment, and together we play an important role in ensuring the UK’s infrastructure is fit for the future.”

The National Infrstructure Commission opens its new offices in Leeds. Left to right: John Flint CEO UK Infrastructure Bank, Dept Leader Jonathan Pryor & Sir John Armitt.

Later this year, the Commission will publish the next National Infrastructure Assessment, a major report setting out costed recommendations to government on the UK’s long term infrastructure priorities.

Commissioners visited West Yorkshire in July 2021 and met with local political and business leaders to discuss the region’s aspirations for transport and energy networks, among other infrastructure, to help inform the Assessment.Cllr Jonathan Pryor, Deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We are delighted the National Infrastructure Commission had chosen to locate a base in Leeds.

“In Leeds we care deeply about climate change and the environment, so we are excited to see recommendations come forward next year from the Commission to hopefully improve key infrastructure in Leeds and across the North.”

The move forms part of the government’s plan to move 22,000 civil service positions out of London and the South East by 2030, through its ‘Places for Growth’ programme.

A small number of commission staff will work from the new office with immediate effect, with the intention that around 40 per cent of the commission’s total staff will be based there in future.

The commission currently employs around 45 people, and aims to have 20 staff based in its Leeds office over the next two years.

In its first National Infrastructure Assessment, published in 2018, the Commission proposed the establishment of a national bank for infrastructure projects, a key factor in the Government establishing the UK Infrastructure Bank in Leeds in June 2021.

John Flint, CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank, said: “I am very pleased to welcome the National Infrastructure Commission to Leeds - given our complementary missions, this makes perfect sense.

“The Bank was set up to tackle climate change and boost growth across the UK, but we cannot achieve this alone, and we must work with partners in the public and private sector to deliver on our mission.”