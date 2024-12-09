National Lottery firm Allwyn reveals lower UK sales and earnings

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Czech-based group said UK ticket sales fell one per cent year-on-year on a constant currency basis over the third quarter to the end of September, putting it down to a weaker performance in instant win lottery games.

The group said its performance “continues to reflect limited product and channel developments”, with plans for new draw-based games delayed after the handover of the licence was hampered by legal wrangling.

It took on the 10-year licence to run the lottery on February 1, replacing Camelot.

Library image from the National Lottery of its branding for the 'Will you be next?' campaign to coincide with Allwyn taking over from Camelot as operator. (Photo by National Lottery/PA Wire)

But the setback for new draw-based games follows delays to a switchover to a new technology provider after Allwyn agreed to extend the contract for the existing supplier, International Games Technology (IGT).

IGT had challenged the Gambling Commission’s decision to award Allwyn the 10-year licence in court, but later dropped the legal action.

Allwyn’s UK boss Andria Vidler told the PA news agency earlier this year that plans for new draw-based games had been delayed until 2025.

It is thought that the technology switchover may now not happen until the summer, or even early 2026.

Allwyn has already admitted that delays to the new games it had hoped to introduce in 2024 will hold back the amount of money it can give to good causes in the early part of its 10-year licence.

But the group remained committed to its long-term goal to double money for good causes, despite falling short of early targets.