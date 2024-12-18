National Pharmacy Award Win for Bradford College

The Bradford College Pharmacy team gained national recognition recently after winning a prestigious industry award.

The ‘Excellence in Education & Development Award’ was presented at The Association of Pharmacy Technicians UK (APTUK) Annual Pharmacy Awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham.

APTUK is the professional leadership body for pharmacy technicians working in all pharmacy sectors across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The annual awards celebrate excellence and acknowledge successful individuals, teams, and projects within the pharmacy technician profession.

Bradford College was one of three entries shortlisted for the education category which recognises an outstanding pharmacy technician, team, or project that has made a significant contribution to the education and training of pharmacy technicians or teams in the UK.

The delighted Bradford College team collected an engraved trophy, an educational bursary towards attendance at the APTUK Annual Conference 2025, and was featured on the front cover of the APTUK Autumn Journal.

Zoe Corcoran, Bradford College Head of School of Pharmacy, said:

“Winning this award and the recognition of our hard work means a great deal to the team, and we are humbled by the acknowledgment of our work. The team work together to transform lives to create a better future for all through education and training. We continue to strive for excellence whilst making meaningful contributions nationally in the field of pharmacy.”Bradford College is the country’s largest FE provider for Pharmacy and a leader in online and eLearning courses. The department has a 100% pass rate and a reputation for excellence in Pharmacy training.

Thw award-winning Bradford College Pharmacy team.

Courses offer students the opportunity to develop the fundamental technical skills and underpinning knowledge and understanding required to become competent in the job role. Students learn directly from industry professionals in health and science, paving the way for further education and a rewarding career in Pharmacy.