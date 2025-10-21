National Wealth Fund launches new Regional Project Accelerator as Hull scheme granted £27m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by the Treasury, the aim of the National Wealth Fund is to partner with local authorities and the private sector to invest in projects related to clean energy and other growth industries.

The Fund announced yesterday that it has launched a new “enhanced regional offer” for local authorities, designed to accelerate the development and delivery of key growth and clean energy projects across the UK.

NWF said the Regional Project Accelerator would “transform” its support for local government, focusing its support on the places and projects with the most potential to drive local growth.

The Leeds-based National Wealth Fund (NWF) has announced the launch of a new Regional Project Accelerator. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

It comes as NWF also announced a string of three further investments from its local authority function, totalling £104m.

Ian Brown, interim CEO at NWF, said: “Local government is critical to the UK’s growth and clean energy ambitions and so it’s important that we target our support both where it is most needed and where it will have the biggest impact.

“This new approach means the NWF will be able to focus its resources and expertise to help deliver crucial projects in key areas.”

Alongside the new accelerator, NWF also announced that it will provide a £27m loan to support The Hull District Heat Network, a project aiming to provide low-carbon, reliable heat to buildings across Hull city centre.

Those behind the project say it will also help to improve air quality, provide opportunities for new green energy jobs and create an environmentally friendly city.

NWF also announced a £62.1m loan to support Orkney Island Council's six-turbine onshore wind farm at Quanterness, and a £15m loan to back the Operations and Maintenance Campus in Great Yarmouth, designed to support major offshore wind projects and create an estimated 650 new jobs.

As part of the new accelerator, NWF said local authorities will have the opportunity to share experience with peers through a “digitally enabled knowledge service”.

NWF is already supporting four Mayoral Authorities through the new Strategic Partnerships, with agreements signed with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Glasgow City Region, West Midlands Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "Our partnership with the National Wealth Fund is about one thing – turning our vision for West Yorkshire into a reality.

“This matches our ambition with the critical support needed to accelerate major infrastructure across the region.”

"We are hitting the ground running to deliver our ambitious local growth plan. From our flagship Mass Transit programme and the multibillion-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade to vital regeneration schemes like the new town at Leeds South Bank and Bradford’s Southern Gateway, this is how we can boost growth by building a region that works for all."

Under its recently launched partnerships programme, NWF said it will also work closely with Mayoral Authorities and City Region teams, providing banking and advisory expertise to "better support project and portfolio development”.