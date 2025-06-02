Nationwide: Average UK house price increased by 3.5 per cent annually in May

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property values increased by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.6 per cent fall in April, taking the average UK house price to £273,427, Nationwide Building Society said.

The typical UK house price increased by 3.5 per cent annually in May, compared with 3.4 per cent in April.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Despite wider economic uncertainties in the global economy, underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive.”

House price growth accelerated in May, amid “supportive” underlying conditions for home buyers, according to an index. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A stamp duty holiday ended in March, with recent figures showing there was a stampede to get sales over the line before the deadline, followed by a transactions dip.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures published last week showed an estimated 64,680 house sales took place in April – 64 per cent lower than the 177,440 reported in March.

The study indicated the figures had been affected by changes to stamp duty rates which apply in England and Northern Ireland.

Outlining underlying conditions which could be positive for home buyers, Mr Gardner said: “Unemployment remains low, earnings are rising at a healthy pace, household balance sheets are strong and borrowing costs are likely to moderate a little if (the Bank of England base rate) is lowered further in the coming quarters as we, and most other analysts, expect.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “After the surge in transactions earlier this year, driven by the stamp duty deadline, April’s drop in sales was expected. It’s likely we’ll see a short period of adjustment but agent sentiment, as captured in the latest (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) data, suggests optimism for the second half of the year.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “Even though a considerable number of buyers brought forward transactions to take advantage of the stamp duty concession before it ended in March, there is still plenty of activity in the market now the incentive is no longer available.”

He added: “Lenders have been trimming mortgage rates and easing criteria in recent weeks which should help a little, giving buyers who rely on mortgages more wiggle room.”

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “The traditional surge in listings at this time of year is a positive buyers can take advantage of, as a wider stock of homes to choose from raises the potential for heavier negotiation on price.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “There are tentative signs of momentum in the UK housing market after a slump in activity in April caused by higher rates of stamp duty but a dramatic rebound in prices doesn’t feel likely.

“Concerns around inflation and the Government’s financial headroom mean mortgage rates don’t feel poised to drop meaningfully. Buyers also have a lot of properties to choose from this spring, which we expect to keep downwards pressure on prices in the short term.”

David Johnson, managing director of property consultancy Inhous, said: “Buyer demand picked up immediately after the bank holidays and has remained strong throughout May.”