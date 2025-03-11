Nationwide to hand out £50 ‘thank you’ to 12m customers - are you eligible?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said the deal made it “an even stronger force in UK banking”. “This was made possible by the financial strength Nationwide members helped us build,” it said.

The business will spend more than £600 million on the move, which it called the “big Nationwide thank you”. Nationwide said in November that Virgin Money, which it bought the previous month, was worth more than the £2.8 billion takeover price.

When it bought the lender, Nationwide also paused Virgin Money’s plans to close some of its branches, as part of a promise not to leave any town or city where there is currently a branch until at least 2028.

