Natural paints expert from Leeds to travel to the US to share his expertise

Michiel Brouns, CEO of Leeds-based linseed paint manufacturer Brouns & Co, is an expert on property restoration and sustainability.

He is due to deliver the CPD workshops for architects in the US on the use of linseed paint, which is ideal for sustainably coating and preserving timber. Taking place in conjunction with the British Consulate and the Department for International Trade, the seminars will take place in Boston and New York in April and May.

Mr Brouns said: “Linseed paint is undergoing a renaissance, especially in the US states where early European settlers constructed the timber buildings that survive to this day.

“From our base in Yorkshire, where the flax that is the paint’s principal ingredient is grown, Brouns & Co are seeing a surge in US orders, as Americans with historic timber properties to renovate and preserve turn to linseed paint as an ideal and totally sustainable coating, both inside and out.”

He added: “As one of only a handful of manufacturers of linseed paint globally, we are evangelical about its unique properties. I’m really excited about this collaboration with the US chapter of RIBA, which will help to spread the word about this paint and its tremendous potential for American buildings both ancient and modern.”

Catherine Clark, president of RIBA-USA, said: “We believe in the role of architects includes helping to shape the built environment to become a healthier space for everyone.

“Linseed paint, with its incredible sustainability and durability credentials, is set to play a much greater role in reducing the environmental impact of building design and renovation here in the US and we’re thrilled to be able to work with Brouns & Co in this collaborative way.”

