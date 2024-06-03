NatWest announces 2,500 new spaces on its business accelerator programme

NatWest has announced that it will open its business accelerator programme to 2,500 more businesses in September.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

The bank’s free accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking, has already supported thousands of entrepreneurs. The group operates 13 physical and one digital accelerator hubs spread across the UK, including in Leeds.

NatWest Group claims to be the “biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain”, banking around one in five businesses under 2 years old.

Darren Pirie, head of the NatWest Accelerator, said: “The UK is home to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups, but it can be better at supporting ambitious business to grow, which is where our expertise comes in.”

NatWest has announced that it will open its business accelerator programme to 2,500 more businesses in September. Photo: PA Media/ Matt Crossick

Former accelerator alumni include GoJoe, a social fitness app which enables workplaces and brands to connect and engage their people.

The company raised over £1 million in seed investment in 2022 and has just completed their latest round.

Phil Steele, Co-Founder of GoJoe, said, “When we started with the NatWest Accelerator we were little more than two guys and a PowerPoint.

“Quite simply, the programme really has ‘powered us up’, been our sherpa and catalyst for growth. A no brainer for ambitious start-ups.”

