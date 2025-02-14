NatWest beats annual profit expectations as it edges closer to private ownership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Paul Thwaite said shedding the Government’s shareholding would mark a “new, forward-looking chapter” for the British lender.

The group told investors it made an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2 billion last year, about 0.3 per cent higher than in 2023.

This was slightly ahead of the £6.1bn profit some analysts had been expecting.

(Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

NatWest said it benefited from lending growth during the year, with mortgage demand increasing as the property market improved and after acquiring Metro Bank’s loan book.

Deposits also increased year-on-year as savings balances grew, offsetting a decline in current account balances.

The retail bank nonetheless generated less income than in 2023, as borrowing costs started to come down and more people moved savings into accounts with higher interest rates.

This means the bank generates less from loans, but pays out more for savings.

Meanwhile, the Government’s stake in NatWest has dropped to below 7 per cent as the bank continues on its path to privatisation, which it expects to reach later this year.

Mr Thwaite said: “As we enter a new, forward-looking chapter for NatWest Group, I am optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us to grow our business as a vital and trusted partner to our customers and the UK itself and, in doing so, create further value for our shareholders.”

He added that it was continuing work to build a “simpler, more integrated and technology-driven bank” with it targeting cost savings across the business.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “A strong final quarter to the year ensured a solid set of full-year numbers, although there was little to fuel the fire which has resulted in stellar share price gains over the last year.

"Indeed, there is an element of a different day, but the same story after Barclays’ shares fell despite a perfectly respectable set of numbers yesterday.

"There is little within NatWest’s results to set any alarm bells ringing, but by the same token there is also little to add to the excitement of the last few quarters.”

He added: “In terms of shareholder returns, there is some disappointment at the lack of an announcement regarding a share buyback, although an increase to the dividend was higher than expected and leaves a projected yield of 4.9 per cent, which is potentially the main focus for the group, although it will reportedly consider further buybacks in due course.”

