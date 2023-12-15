NatWest issues call for businesses to apply to Entrepreneur Accelerator programme
The programme provides support to entrepreneurs who have already demonstrated success to “grow their business further and faster”.
This includes expert mentoring and advice, access to a network of like-minded peers, as well as the use of a dedicated co-working space in one of NatWest’s nationwide hubs.
Catherine van Weenan, regional managing director of NatWest’s commercial mid-market division, said: “Entrepreneurship is essentially what continues to keep the business market exciting and innovative. We recognise the courage and determination it takes to start a new venture and we’re always on hand to support and help businesses realise their full potential. Every member of our Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub is given the best start possible with access to expert mentors, peer companionship and modern office space.”
Applications are currently open on the NatWest website and will close mid-February 2024.
One London entrepreneur who has completed the programme is Nicholas Betts who is behind the luxury menswear brand ZERØ London. Mr Betts has developed a unique digital approach to design that allows him to produce zero waste, high quality menswear.
ZERØ’s specially designed software uses CAD CAM technology to reduce material consumption during the design and manufacturing processes. According to ZERØ, the software reduces material expenditure by up to a £250,000 and can remove 180,000 kilos of carbon from large supply chains.
Commenting on his experience with the NatWest accelerator, Mr Betts said: “The support I’ve received from the Accelerator Hub has been incredible – from their round-the-clock advice to taking time to understand my business and our goals, they’ve been one of a kind.
“Being passionately opposed to waste in fashion, I have always believed that we can create beautifully crafted clothing without harming the environment and through innovative zero waste techniques, ZERØ London does just that. NatWest has been instrumental in making sure we’ve never lost sight of what we’re about whilst in pursuit of growing the business and achieving our targets.”