NatWest moves closer to return to full privatisation after buying back £1bn of its shares
The taxpayer-backed lender said it bought 263 million shares from the Government at a price of 380.8p each, reducing the Government’s stake to around 11.4 per cent from 14.81 per cent, as at the end of October.
NatWest has now bought back £2.2bn of state-owned shares so far this year through two rounds of buybacks.
Together with ongoing share sales by the Treasury, this has helped slash the Government’s stake by more than two-thirds since December last year, down from 38 per cent.
Paul Thwaite, chief executive of NatWest Group, said: “This transaction represents another important milestone on the path to full privatisation.
“We believe it is a positive use of capital for the bank and for our shareholders and we are pleased with the sustained momentum in reducing HM Treasury’s stake in NatWest Group throughout this year.”
NatWest received several multibillion-pound bailouts during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, leaving the Government with an 84 per cent stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland. The Treasury has been selling down its stake in the lender, which also owns Coutts, as it looks to return the bank to private hands. In March, the stake fell below 30 per cent, meaning the Government was no longer classed as a controlling shareholder in the lender.
NatWest has been able to accelerate the share sale plan thanks to changes to listing rules in the summer, which removed the 5 per cent cap on the amount of stock that could be bought back in a year. Labour abandoned previous Conservative plans for a share sale to the public after winning the election in July, which the previous Government had put forward to create a “new generation of retail investors”.
Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “NatWest shares added more than 1 per cent after announcing a £1bn share buyback specifically aimed at further reducing the government stake.
"Since the initial bailout, where the government stake equated to 84 per cent, the shares had until more recently been hamstrung by this technical overhang.
He added: "As the possibility of removing the Government stake entirely has come into view, the shares have effectively broken out of the overhang and the spring has been released, resulting in a share price which has risen by 75 per cent in the year to date.”
AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The Government has taken advantage of NatWest’s share price having just traded at its highest level in nine years to offload a £1bn stake in the bank. Rachel Reeves is vindicated in her decision in July to scrap a ‘Tell Sid’ public offer of the government’s remaining stake in NatWest. Ditching the share sale was one of the first things she did after Labour won the general election, saying it was ‘a bad use of taxpayers’ money’ as the initiative – created by the previous government – was expected to offer the shares at a potentially large discount to the market price to incentivise take-up by the public. By sitting tight and waiting for the market to strengthen, and restricting the sale to institutional investors, Reeves has so far managed to get a better price for the shares.”
