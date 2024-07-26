NatWest reports 'positive momentum and progress' in first half results

The lending giant’s bill for the “Tell Sid”-style campaign comes after it was forced to pay for advertising and preparations for the share sale, which had been due to launch in the summer before the surprise July 4 General Election announcement.

The new Labour Government has not yet confirmed whether it plans to rekindle the share sale plans.

Details of the costs were revealed in NatWest’s first half figures showing a 16 per cent fall in pre-tax operating profits to £3bn for the six months to June 30, although this was better than feared.

NatWest has revealed it spent £24 million on shelved Tory government plans for a retail share sale in the bank as it also reported a 16 per cent fall in half-year earnings. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

NatWest also announced it had agreed to buy around £2.5bn worth of residential mortgages from Metro Bank for £2.4bn in cash, which will see it add around 10,000 borrowers to the group.

It follows NatWest’s move to buy the bulk of Sainsbury’s banking business in June, adding around £1.4bn of unsecured personal loans, £1.1bn of credit card balances and about £2.6bn of customer deposits.

Paul Thwaite, chief executive of NatWest, said: “The positive momentum and progress in the first half reflect the ambition across the bank to deliver its full potential.

“Our customers are beginning to feel more confident, with activity increasing and asset quality remaining strong, and we are well-positioned to help unlock growth across the UK through our unrivalled regional network.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “NatWest has echoed the theme from Lloyds Banking with a creditable half-yearly performance boosted by a strong second quarter.

"The similarities between the two businesses are evident across the board, but most promisingly the strength of the second quarter could mark an inflection point with inflation falling and interest rates likely to follow suit, to the benefit of the end customer.”

"The recent UK election put paid to the likelihood of a potential retail offer for the government’s remaining stake in NatWest, although the possibility seems to remain on the table.

"In any event, further reductions have been made, which now stands fractionally under 20 per cent from the initial peak some years ago of around 84 per cent, also chiming with the shared ambition of returning NatWest to private ownership.

He added: “The strength and stability of the balance sheet has also enabled an increase to the dividend, which gives a projected yield of 5.2 per cent, with every likelihood of more hikes to come.

"The previously announced £1.2bn share buyback programme was completed in May and, subject to a continuation of the most recent trends, a fresh announcement could quite conceivably follow over the coming months.”