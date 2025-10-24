'NatWest’s impact can be felt across the economy': Banking group's earnings soar

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The banking group, which also includes Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, reported a pre-tax operating profit of £2.2 billion for July to September.

This was a leap from the £1.7 billion made in the same period last year, and significantly ahead of the £1.8 billion expected by analysts.

Total income generated by the group jumped by 16 per cent in the third quarter, compared with the previous year, while lending grew including for mortgages.

Library image of NatWest CEO Paul Thwaite attending a roundtable discussion with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Mr Thwaite said today: “NatWest Group delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, underpinned by healthy levels of customer activity and the continued support we provide to them.” ( Photo by Oli Scarff/PA Wire)

At the same time, the bank brought down its expenses in previous months which helped lower its cost-to-income ratio. This means it is spending less on running the business, as a percentage of the amount it generates in income.

NatWest said it has been focused on becoming a more efficient bank and simplifying its operations, which it hopes will save it money in the long run.

It revealed that about 600 roles were reduced across the business compared with the previous year.

NatWest’s chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “NatWest Group delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, underpinned by healthy levels of customer activity and the continued support we provide to them.”

“With our strategic focus on growth, NatWest Group’s impact can be felt right across the economy, as we help people get on the housing ladder, save and invest for the future and grow their businesses,” Mr Thwaite added.

“We are also becoming a much simpler bank, with tight control of costs supporting our digital transformation that is enabling us to anticipate and meet the changing needs of customers at pace.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “This is a sparkling set of numbers by any standards, as NatWest continues its relentless recovery from its historic woes.

"As far as investors are concerned, NatWest is in a sweet spot. The government shackles have gone, the group has prodigious amounts of cash and acquisitions to boost growth further seem likely.”