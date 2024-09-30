NE engineering firm RWO reports best ever trading period for geotechnical services operation

The ground engineering services operation of North East civil and structural engineers RWO’s has reported its best ever trading period with a strong pipeline of work for the rest of the year.

The North Yorkshire based operation, which provides a range of geotechnical services including exploration work, desk studies and geotechnical assessment of soils and rock, has seen sales for September reach almost £100,000.

This is propelling strong growth for its services with a robust performance for the last quarter of the year expected on the back of further ground investigation work, as national residential and commercial developers bring forward their investment strategies and regeneration plans.

By the end of this year, the Geotechnical Department expects to have secured sales growth of £700,000 from a standing start in late 2022 and is on target to achieve £1 million in revenues by 2026.

Chris Rudd has reported RWO Geotechnical Department’s best ever trading period

A raft of new work has been won recently from major housebuilders and developers Persimmon Homes North East, Gleeson Homes, Vistry (North East & Yorkshire) and York-based Mulgrave Properties as well as RWO Geotechnical’s first involvement in the Teesworks Freeport development and the data centre sector.

Currently employing a team of four engineers and office staff, the department continues to recruit geotechnical specialists to support new business and technical services with new starters coming on board soon.

Chris Rudd said: “We are seeing high demand for our services from all development and property quarters, which has contributed to our strongest trading period to date. We are seeing clients benefitting from our strong technical insight, leadership qualities, cost effective services and project management experience.

“Looking ahead, the forecast is bright as we continue to see opportunities across the UK as construction and the new homes sector in particular continues to invest to meet the demand for new homes. There’s plenty of geoenvironmental engineering work in the long term with a number of new projects already started or coming online very soon.”