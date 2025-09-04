Net Zero North East England announced as headline partner of Clean Energy UK Conference

Leeds-based The Sustainability Community (TSC), the organisation building a global sustainability network through a year-round events programme, has announced that Net Zero North East England will become headline partner for The Clean Energy UK Conference 2025.

As a new collaboration between local government, business, education, the public sector and civil society, Net Zero North East England has a mission to drive a comprehensive regional approach to tackling the climate emergency.

With both organisations sharing the same vision and ambition, the one-day conference has been designed to create a movement that will encourage national industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and investors to accelerate the UK’s clean energy transition.

The landmark gathering, which is scheduled to take place at the Crowne Plaza in Newcastle on Tuesday November 4 from 9am – 5pm, will bring together 400 delegates and 60 speakers to turn ideas into genuine action.

It will provide those attending with access to a schedule of talks, panels and co-creation zones across three themes: Power UP, to focus on clean energy production, storage and infrastructure; Skill UP, to explore building a workforce fit for the green future; and Scale UP, to tackle investment, policy and place-based growth.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “We can’t thank Net Zero North East England enough for their support. Having them as headline partner reinforces our commitment to putting the climate emergency firmly on the agenda.

“Quite literally setting the stage, The Clean Energy UK Conference will be exploring the topics that matters most to those that are scaling a solution, shaping a regional energy strategy or seeking investment for clean energy projects,

“This isn’t another opportunity to talk about what might be, it’s an opportunity for us all to put ideas into practice and to drive meaningful change. So much more than a conference, this is part of a much wider movement.”

Pictured is Kim McGuinness, Mayor of North East England.

Mayor of North East England, Kim McGuinness, comments: “If we are to deliver net zero, it has to be a collective effort. As a region, we are on a journey, and it’s thanks to partnerships with events like The Clean Energy UK Conference that we can amplify our message and create opportunities that will facilitate discussion, leading to ideas that have real impact.

“We know that the North East can become a benchmark of best practice for the UK and invite local businesses, industry experts and those with a genuine interest in the climate challenge to come along to the Clean Energy UK Conference to get involved.”

Net Zero North East England is supported by the North East Combined Authority. Net Zero North East England is supported by all of the seven North East local authorities, the North East Combined Authority and the North East Climate Coalition.

