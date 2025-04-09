Network Space Investments snaps up Sheffield industrial estate for £9m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Space Investments (NSI) has completed the £9m acquisition of a 103,262 sq ft industrial estate on Grange Mill Lane in Sheffield, which is close to Meadowhall and junction 34 of the M1.

It was acquired from un-named private seller. A spokesman said: “Comprising four vacant warehouse units with secure yard space and parking, NSI will comprehensively refurbish and reposition the estate as a modern industrial hub.

"This will deliver space across a range of flexible unit sizes from 10,000 to 50,000 sq ft, all featuring eight-metre eaves.

Network Space Investments (NSI) has completed the £9m acquisition of a prominent 103,262 sq ft industrial estate on Grange Mill Lane in Sheffield. (Photo supplied on behalf of Network Space Investments)

"The new units will be available from late summer 2025, adding much-needed supply to a highly constrained local market.”

Network Space Investments is an investor with an industrial portfolio of almost 1 million sq ft across the north of England.

The latest acquisition is part of NSI’s strategy to redeploy capital following the recent disposal of Europa Way at Trafford Park.

It also follows recent acquisitions in Oakhill, Manchester which further strengthens the company’s footprint across key regional industrial markets.

Tom Dawson, Investment Director at Network Space Investments, commented: “This is a well-located and underutilised estate that offers significant potential for value creation.

"Our plan is to deliver modern, energy-efficient space suitable for a range of occupiers – and the flexibility of unit sizes will appeal to both regional businesses and national operators.”

“The acquisition reflects our confidence in the industrial sector and supports our long-term strategy of investing in assets with strong fundamentals in resilient, growth locations.”

A spokesman said Network Space Investments is seeking new investment across the North of England.

The spokesman added: “To support this growth strategy the team is expanding its investment and asset management capabilities to source new deals and capitalise on market opportunities.”

Roger Haworth at CPP acted on behalf of the vendor. NSI was unrepresented.

Last year, it was revealed that Network Space Investments had acquired a manufacturing and distribution unit in a prime location close to junction 35 of the M1 in Sheffield for an undisclosed sum.

The 25-year sale and leaseback deal saw the investment company acquire a 27,452 sq ft unit.