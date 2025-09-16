Network Space launches fully refurbished Grange 34 industrial estate in Sheffield

Network Space Investments (NSI) has launched Grange 34, a high-quality multi-let industrial estate in Sheffield, to market following an extensive refurbishment programme and multi-million-pound investment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Grange Mill Lane, just off Junction 34 of the M1 and minutes from Meadowhall, the estate comprises four modern warehouse units ranging from 10,064 to 50,505 sq ft (935 to 4,692 sq m).

The units have been full refurbished internally and externally to deliver high-spec, energy-efficient accommodation, which includes new offices and welfare facilities, power capacity upgrades, PIR LED lighting, 8m clear internal height, full height loading and secure yards with ample parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Dawson, Managing Director at Network Space Investments, said: “Grange 34 is a prime example of our strategy to acquire, refurbish and reposition underutilised estates in key regional markets. By investing significantly in the site, we have created high-quality, flexible units that will appeal to both local operators and national occupiers seeking immediate access to the motorway network.”

Grange 34

Sheffield and Rotherham city centres are within 20 minutes’ drive, with a population of more than 2 million economically active people within a 45-minute catchment. This strong location, coupled with the modern specification, makes Grange 34 an attractive proposition for warehousing, logistics and manufacturing businesses.

Knight Frank and Commercial Property Partners (CPP) have been appointed as letting agents.

Rebecca Schofield, Partner at Knight Frank, said: “Grange 34 is in a prime Sheffield location with direct access to the M1 at J34. The business park offers much-needed good quality industrial and warehouse space where there is now limited supply of this size range along this M1 corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NSI’s extensive refurbishment meets occupier requirements and provides good eaves height, fitted offices and energy-efficient lighting and we expect to see good interest in the units on the back of this.”