Network Space's 215-homes development near Barnsley will include affordable housing

Following last month’s successful appeal decision, Network Space Developments (NSD) has secured planning permission to build up to 215 homes in Carlton, Barnsley.

A spokesman said: “Of the 215 homes approved, 10 per cent will be designated as affordable housing with an agreed contribution of over £1m to improve local education provision.

“The proposals also include local highways improvements and enhanced protection for local wildlife sites.”

Footpaths are also being widened and a new pedestrian crossing will be installed at the entrance of the development, giving access to the Trans Pennine Trail. The trail is a route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders linking the North and Irish seas, passing through the Pennines, alongside rivers and canals. It is also hoped the wider development in Carlton will include new links to existing public rights of way and offer scope for additional pedestrian access to Barnsley Canal.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager for NSD said: “We are delighted to have secured outline planning permission for the Shaw Lane site which will bring much-needed housing for Barnsley residents.

"Its location is ideal for commuting to Sheffield, Wakefield and Leeds and enjoys easy access to the rail network via nearby Carlton and Barnsley stations. The successful appeal comes as a result of great efforts from our whole professional team. The development will ultimately deliver homes for the newest Carlton residents, but also improve local amenities for the wider community to enjoy and benefit from.”

With outline planning permission now secured NSD is finalising a sales marketing pack. It plans to market the site in early 2025.

Operating across the North of England, Network Space is a commercial property developer and investor specialising in the industrial warehouse sector. Founded in 1982, Network Space has created and modernised more than 10 million sq. ft of industrial warehouse property in over 150 locations.

It has also been revealed that the UK’s construction sector saw growth ease back last month after striking a two-year high in September, according to new data. It was partly driven by the first contraction in housebuilding activity for four months, as firms said increased borrowing costs and uncertainty ahead of the autumn Budget dragged on demand. The latest S&P Global construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 54.3 in October, down from 57.2 in the previous month.

Any reading above the 50.0 threshold indicates that activity in the industry is increasing, while anything below means it is shrinking.