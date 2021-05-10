New 54,000 sq ft Scarborough business park given the green light

Councillors have signed off on plans to build 20 new industrial units at the £6m commercial property development which will create 54,058 sq ft of speculative industrial or distribution workspace at Scarborough Business Park.

South Yorkshire-based Priority Space is behind the new estate of units, ranging in size from 1,500 to 6,003 sq ft, which will be built on a 3.1 acre plot of land in Eastfield, just off the A64, four miles from Scarborough town centre.

The development comes after the land was acquired by Priority from Wetherby-based Caddick Construction.

The site of the planned development.

To make the development truly pan-Yorkshire, all enquiries for sale or lease are being handled by Garness Jones, based in Hull.

Adam Richardson, director of Priority Space, said: “We are delighted to announce we’ll be adding this development of useful-sized business units to Scarborough’s established business park.

“Our aim is to provide ambitious SMEs in East Yorkshire with the perfect base to grow their business.”

He added: “It’s time we stopped considering coastal locations as the ‘back of beyond’ in commercial property terms.

“Scarborough is well positioned, with good transport links, world-class connectivity and the added attraction of being on the beautiful East Yorkshire coast.

“As developers, we aim to deliver schemes which stimulate and support regeneration in communities like Scarborough.

“It’s a great place to do business.”

Planning permission was gained from Scarborough Borough Council and construction is due to commence in September.

Work is anticipated to have been completed in full by May of next year.

David Garness, of Garness Jones, said: “Scarborough is a diverse and important commercial location that deserves good quality business space.

“Priority Space have a great track record of delivering just that and we’re delighted to be working with them on this scheme.

“We look forward to handling enquiries in the next few months and I am sure we will see businesses occupying this new development soon.”