New 82 bedroom hotel in York will have no bar or restaurant to provide a boost for local hospitality firms

The six-storey building will have 82 bedrooms and it is expected to be one of the first hotels to generate net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

A spokesman said: “Located on the currently derelict Mill House car park site, off North Street in York city centre, the building will be a net zero carbon development, with a BREEAM target rating of excellent.

“This means during construction, the greenest alternatives to traditional construction will be used.

Property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group has received approval from City of York Council for a new hotel development.

“The design also includes sustainable features such as solar PV (photovoltaic technology), air source heat pumps and a biodiverse green wall. No car parking spaces will be provided in order to reduce carbon emissions and to support City of York Council in meeting its climate change targets.”

"The hotel will not include bar or restaurant facilities because bosses at Helmsley want to encourage business and tourism guests to visit surrounding hospitality businesses and visitor attractions."

Max Reeves, development director at York-based Helmsley Group, said: “The approval of our plans for the Mill House site is good news for the city of York, as we not only enhance an underused space, but create a building of architectural and environmental high standards that will make a positive contribution to the surrounding area and wider city economy.

“We are grateful to City of York Council for its support and acknowledgement that our proposals will preserve the appearance and character of the conservation area and nearby listed buildings and places of worship, as well as being considerate to neighbouring residents by not including a food and beverage offer.”