New app launched to measure how employees are feeling at work by Hull firm

Christina Colmer McHugh.

The Hull-based firm was founded in 2016 by the Gadget Shop founder and Red5 co-founder Jonathan Elvidge and former journalist Christina Colmer McHugh, who devised Moodbeam after her daughter became anxious at school.

Moodbeam for Business provides a solution to understanding and appreciating how employees are feeling at work via real-time reporting.

It will allow users to directly input their mood entry at any given time and will look to act as a conversation starter.

Ms Colmer McHugh said: “The pandemic changed everything when it came to how, where and why we work, and we have adapted our offering in line with that and feedback from users to ensure Moodbeam provides businesses with the best tool possible to add to their approach to staff wellbeing. It’s more important than ever that we find new ways of giving staff members a voice, and a method of providing real-time feedback on things in a manner that doesn’t rely on being in the same room.

“While many businesses are beginning to make a return to the office now restrictions have lifted, most are doing so under a hybrid approach, which is where technology can help with keeping everyone connected.”

Users can press a yellow button to input a happy report and a blue button for an unhappy one on a wearable device.

A new lanyard call The Pod has been developed for business use and will include access to the app.

This data is then tracked on a new dashboard to allow businesses to spot patterns and hold positive conversations.

The app-only version of Moodbeam for Business will be free for up to ten users, allowing employers the option to trial the uptake and engagement amongst its staff before taking out larger subscriptions with the Hull-based business.

