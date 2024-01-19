All Sections
A new attempt to build shops and flats on a vacant patch of land in Manningham has been submitted to Bradford Council.
Plans for ground floor shops and upper floor apartments on land next to 268 Lumb Lane were refused by Bradford Council last year, with officers giving nine different reasons for refusal.

But now another proposal to develop the site has been submitted by Master Developments.

It would see four retail units and eight apartments built on the land if the plan is approved.

The application says: “Historically, there were four houses located on this site which have been demolished some time ago.

“Therefore the site is brownfield and a prime location for development in line with planning guidelines.

“The existing access road to the rear is to be improved as part of the overall scheme and parking facility for shop/retail units including circulation for the end-users will be accommodated.”

A decision on the application is expected in March.

