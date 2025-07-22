New bar in Sheffield’s iconic Kelham Island given permission

A new bar and restaurant in Sheffield’s iconic Kelham Island has been granted a premises licence despite concerns around noise.

The new restaurant on Mowbray Street in Kelham Island will be able to operate following the decision of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee on July 22.

The application was submitted by Epworth Meadows Limited, outlining the proposal for a ground floor bar and restaurant with an adjoining function and event space. It also includes covered external kiosk units and outdoor seating for customers.

The restaurant will be located in Units 5 and 6 of Merchants Court, with proposed opening hours from 8am to 11:30pm daily. Extended hours until 1am are being requested for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Stock picture Johnny Green/PA Wire

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the application has drawn eight objections — including one from Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson.

Concerns raised include potential noise, disruption, anti-social behaviour, and general nuisance to the surrounding area.

During the meeting, a couple of objectors reiterated their issues with noise coming from the premises.

They told the members that if there were a solution to the issue, they would not object to the application anymore.

The applicant said they wanted to work with the residents and the community, and the plan is not to be annoying anybody.

“You’ve got my number, we can work together on it”, the applicant told one of the objectors.

After deliberation, the chair of the committee, Cllr Abdul Khayum praised the parties for their intention to work together.