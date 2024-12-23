New Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber president makes pledge to local firms

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced business owner Matt Travis has recently been appointed to the post after taking over the role from previous president Matthew Stephens.

With a background in planning and environmental consultancy, Mr Travis co-founded environmental and planning consultancy Enzygo in 2008.

Mr Travis said: “With many businesses in the region facing uncertain futures, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber will continue to do everything in its power to create an environment where businesses of all sizes can unlock their full potential.

Matt Travis, the new president of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

“The budget was a difficult one for many businesses, and one of my top priorities will be to work closely with South Yorkshire’s MPs to ensure their concerns are heard. I feel particularly proud of the steps the Chamber has made towards building stronger local supply chains, and as a direct result of this work, more than £70 million has been retained within the local economy over the past year alone.