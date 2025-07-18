New base for Lymers Assist as they expand operations

Lymers Assist Ltd are on the move – to a larger site to house their expanding Hull-based operations.

To meet an ever-increasing demand the leading transport and storage company have acquired a site at Melton.

The five-acre site will provide additional outdoor storage for their growing customer base across the region.

Director Alex Lymer said: “We needed to make this investment as in just five years we have simply outgrown the site we previously occupied.

“It is a great position to be in and shows that the demand is there for our storage solutions that we tailor to meet customers’ needs.

“We are committed to four customers based in and around Hull and the Humber area by ensuring we can provide all their secure storage solutions.”

Lymers Assist Ltd, who also operate from a site in the Midlands provide a wide range of transport and storage solutions.

It is expected that the new site will provide storage for the region’s leading modular building manufacturers and suppliers.

There is often a need for extra storage space which Lymers can provide on a flexible basis from just a few days to months at a time.

To find out how Lymers Assist can help you meet your storage needs contact the team today, email [email protected] .