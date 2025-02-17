New battery storage site to be built on outskirts of Bradford city centre after approval granted
A planning application for an energy storage site on vacant land between Valley Road and the rail line leading to Bradford Forster Square was submitted by Max Midland Road Bess last year.
The proposals called for 36 battery storage cabinets/units and 18 PCS (Power Conversion System) units on the site.
Explaining the need for the development, the application said: “Renewable power sources such as wind and solar are heavily reliant on climatic conditions. They can be intermittent and as a result do not always supply a consistent energy source.
“As a result, there is a growing requirement for energy plants and solutions which can temporarily store energy when there is insufficient energy generation available (no wind, low sunlight etc), or to store it when there is excess generation.”
Planning officers at Bradford Council have now approved the works.
They said: “The site is currently undeveloped and is covered in Japanese Knotweed.
“The proposal will be industrial in nature but as the wider area comprises of a mixture of uses it is not considered to be an inappropriate use.”
The batteries will be in place for 40 years.
