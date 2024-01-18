The preservation and conservation of biodiversity have become increasingly important in the face of rapid urban development and the need for new housing in the UK.

As a response to this concern, BNG (Biodiversity Net Gain) Regulations have been implemented to ensure that new housing developments have a positive impact on biodiversity.

BNG is a mandatory requirement for developers and landowners in England under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as inserted by the Environment Act 2021).

It ensures that development projects have a measurable positive impact on biodiversity compared to the pre-development state.

Lara Dresser shares her expert insight

There are six statutory instruments have become law this month. The key factor in the regulations is that a 10 per cent increase in Biodiversity Net Gain must be achieved in order to reach compliance.

BNG Assessment is a crucial component of the BNG Regulations. It involves a comprehensive baseline evaluation of the existing biodiversity (pre-development) on a site and the net loss of biodiversity post-development.

BNG assessments further build off the baseline assessment by quantifying how the previously acknowledged biodiversity net loss in post development can be either prevented or considered by creating or enhancing habitats to result in Biodiversity Net Gain (or a restoration of the impact from development). This assessment provides developers and local authorities with insight into the number of biodiversity units lost or gained from a project.

Biodiversity units will be measured on factors such as size, quality, location and type of development.

By understanding the current state of biodiversity and the potential impacts of development, stakeholders can make informed decisions to minimise harm and maximise the benefits to biodiversity.

BNG Regulations recognise the vital role that biodiversity plays in ecosystem health, climate change mitigation, and overall well-being. By prioritising Biodiversity Net Gain, housing developments can contribute to the preservation and restoration of natural habitats, improve air and water quality, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

BNG Regulations have had a significant impact on the design and planning of new housing developments. Developers are now required to consider biodiversity as an integral part of their projects, from the early stages of site selection and design to the final landscaping. This shift in focus has led to innovative approaches, such as incorporating green roofs, creating wildlife corridors, and implementing sustainable drainage systems.

As a result, new housing developments are becoming more environmentally friendly and providing enhanced habitats for wildlife.

While BNG Regulations have brought about positive changes, they also present challenges for developers and local authorities. One of the main challenges is the availability of suitable land for development that also has the potential for BNG. Balancing the need for housing with the preservation of biodiversity can be a complex task. Additionally, the costs associated with implementing BNG measures and maintaining them over time can pose financial challenges.

However, with proper planning, collaboration between stakeholders, use of third-party biodiversity consultants, and innovative design strategies, these challenges can be overcome.