New business launch: Selling My Motor brings a hassle‑free car selling service to Yorkshire

A brand‑new car selling service in Yorkshire, Selling My Motor, has officially launched, offering drivers across Yorkshire and surrounding areas a quick, simple and stress‑free way to sell their vehicles.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling My Motor was created to meet the growing demand for a trustworthy, transparent service that takes the hassle out of selling cars. Based in the heart of Yorkshire, the business is focused on helping local motorists achieve the best price for their cars without the delays and complications of private sales or trade‑ins.

The car selling service in Yorkshire covers the entire region, including Leeds, Sheffield, York, Hull, Bradford, Wakefield, Harrogate, and Huddersfield, as well as nearby towns and villages. By focusing on Yorkshire communities, Selling My Motor is able to provide a highly responsive and personal service that larger national companies often cannot match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to bring a straightforward, honest car selling solution to the people of Yorkshire,” said the founder of Selling My Motor. “Our mission is to make the process simple and fair, giving our customers confidence that they are getting a great deal without the usual stress.”

Audi

Key benefits of Selling My Motor include:

• Fast and easy process – Get a free car valuation and sell your car without lengthy negotiations.

• Local Yorkshire focus – Personal, friendly service tailored to the communities of Yorkshire.

• Fair and transparent pricing – No hidden fees, with clear and honest valuations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Flexible service areas – Covering all major Yorkshire cities and towns as well as rural locations.