New CEO will lead on health and wellbeing centre at Huddersfield's 3M BIC

The community supports businesses with access to office and lab spaces, product development facilities and specialist technology. With Henry’s experience in business growth and innovation, the centre will continue its mission to support start-ups, SMEs and larger enterprises in West Yorkshire and beyond.

Henry will also lead on the creation of a new health and wellbeing innovation centre on the University of Huddersfield’s National Health Innovation Campus. Due to open in 2026, it will house offices and labs, events and co-working space, and a maker space with technology to support businesses looking to develop products in the field.

Henry began his career in 1995 at Leeds Development Agency and has held roles in business and skills support with Yorkshire Forward, the Leeds City Region, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and NatWest.

3M BIC new CEO, Henry Rigg. Credit - 3M BIC