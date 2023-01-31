Leeds Beckett University has opened a new city centre business hub with a view to strengthening ties between itself and local companies, as well as creating new opportunities for both students and businesses.

Located in the Rose Bowl on Portland Way, the university hopes the new space will allow companies to collaborate and access the university’s academic expertise and student talent.

Natalie Allen, head of business partnerships at Leeds Beckett, said: “When you talk to a lot of businesses across the region, particularly SMEs, they want to engage with universities but don't know how.

“So acknowledging that, we’ve tried to create a physical gateway to the university, a space for businesses so they can access talent, access knowledge, network, and work with each other.”

The new Knowledge Exchange Hub at Leeds Beckett University.

The new hub offers private meeting spaces and open workspaces for working, meeting colleagues and clients, and connecting with the university’s business support services.

Another aim of the project is to open up collaboration between businesses and graduates or students through placements, student consultancy, employment and professional development courses.

The university hosts a range of funded support programmes, including the Government-funded Help to Grow: Management course, Knowledge Transfer Partnerships, and the #WECAN (Women Empowered through Coaching and Networking) programme.

Rick Parsons, managing director of iKoustic, took part in the Small Business Leadership Programme at Leeds Beckett and is now working on a two-year Knowledge Transfer Partnership with the University.

He said: “The team at Leeds Beckett are consistently able to deliver high quality learning and development programmes for businesses.

“They demonstrate an in-depth understanding of what we require at each step of the way – and have armed us with the skills and tools to help in today’s business environment.”

Ms Allen noted that the university also hopes to open its doors to working with more businesses across the region, as well as those in Leeds.

She said: “A lot of the programmes of work that we deliver cover the entire region. We understand that what works in Leeds isn't right for Calderdale, and that what works in Calderdale isn't necessarily going to translate back to Wakefield, so it's about being able to translate things that we want to deliver, to make sure they makes sense in different localities.”

As well as being open for use from businesses and students, the new space will hosts events, including expert guest lectures, regional roundtable events and academic innovation showcases.

Rooms are bookable for students of the university when meeting clients as part of student consultancy projects, or when setting up their own businesses and entrepreneurial activities.

Currently, all meeting room spaces can be booked for no charge.