New data reveals Yorkshire's young people are among UK's most active in side hustles
Yorkshire and the Humber has been named one of the UK’s most hardworking regions when it comes to side hustles.
Data from Prograd, a financial platform helping young people make money online, shows that people in the region are spending an average of 15.9 hours per week on extra income activities, ranking fourth nationally and just behind the West Midlands and London.
Young People in Yorkshire Look To Make Money Online
The data also shows strong digital engagement.
In total, thousands of unique users from Yorkshire have signed up to explore income opportunities through Prograd.
The most popular category? Paid surveys, followed by online games and cashback platforms.
This signals a strong appetite among Yorkshire residents for flexible, low-barrier income streams.
Cost of Living Pushes Students and Young Workers Toward Smarter Earning
With inflation pressures and rising living costs, especially for students and early-career professionals, Yorkshire’s young adults are increasingly finding new ways to make ends meet.
Prograd’s monthly platform data shows users are not just signing up, they’re active. Average monthly conversions (actions taken) per user range from 1.4 to 1.7, meaning people aren’t just browsing – they’re earning.
Prograd: A New Generation of Financial Tools for a New Kind of Hustler
Prograd’s mission is to make financial empowerment easy and accessible. The platform connects users to tailored money-making options including surveys, free trials, cashback, games, and financial tools – based on personal preferences and availability.
“Yorkshire has always had a proud work ethic. What we’re seeing now is that this energy is shifting online,” said Prograd's Spokesperson “People in Yorkshire aren’t just working hard, they’re working smart, using digital tools to take control of their finances and future.”