New development to provide 30 properties for affordable rent in West Yorkshire

WDH and Caddick Construction have started building work on the 43-home Sowgate Lane development in Ferrybridge, Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: "Providing a mix of two and three-bedroomed modern family homes, there will be 30 properties for affordable rent and 13 for sale with shared ownership, helping local people get onto the housing ladder by buying an affordable share in their home and paying an affordable rent on the rest.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The 43 homes will be well insulated and energy efficient, helping to keep the cost of energy down for customers."

WDH and Caddick Construction have started building work on the 43-home Sowgate Lane development in Ferrybridge, Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Sue Young, Executive Director of Investment at WDH said: “As a business we are always looking for opportunities to provide high quality homes within the local area, both for affordable rent and sale with shared ownership.

"This scheme will enhance the area, providing more families and professionals with great places to live, and offers a range of modern living options for prospective customers with excellent transport links to the M62 and A1. By investing in our local area, we are creating homes for those who need them in an area that is always in high demand.”

Richard Greenwood, Director of Housing at Caddick Construction, said: “This high quality scheme will help to meet local housing needs, providing a range of two and three-bedroomed homes.

“As a local developer, Caddick Construction is well known for building large commercial developments but less so for delivering housing. However, our residential division has seen huge growth over the last two years and the Sowgate Lane scheme on our doorstep is a perfect example of how we are helping to deliver much-needed homes for the local community.”

Caddick has been appointed as the main contractor and its team and subcontractors will be local, including three apprentices.