New digital loyalty app for small businesses gets its UK launch in Leeds

Llama Points provides flexible promotions that can be set up in 10 minutes. It aims to help small businesses generate more footfall and give customers a convenient alternative to a paper-based loyalty scheme.

After launching in Switzerland in 2023, the app is now being rolled out to the UK with several businesses in Leeds being the first to sign up.

Llama Points was developed and created by BFM Solutions, a tech organisation, founded by British ex Pats, Fergus Rae and Bernadette Haslam with Swedish software engineer Pat Magnus Johansson.

Customers scan their phone each time they make a purchase and are able to see when they have collected enough points to claim a free item or in-store promotion.

Llama Points co-founder, Fergus Rae said: “We created Llama Points to make a difference for all small businesses, by making a digital loyalty program available to everybody. The retail and hospitality sectors have faced huge challenges in recent years, customers are being much more cautious with their spending, and always looking for value”.

“We want to benefit both and keep the high street alive, by helping small business to drive footfall and contribute back to the local economy whilst enabling them to get greater visibility and easily reward their loyal customers.”

In-app messaging also allows businesses to communicate directly to customers with regular or one-off promotions and built in marketing packs provide free point of sale branded materials to use in stores and venues.

Speaking about the decision to launch the app in Leeds, Mr Rae added: “Yorkshire is well renowned for its culture, great food and warm hospitality.

"After spending many years previously living in North and West Yorkshire, I was always impressed with the huge number of independent businesses here and how as a region Yorkshire is always happy to embrace something new, so it seemed like the perfect place to introduce Llama Points to the UK market.”