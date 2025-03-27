New director joins Wallace Whittle to grow ESG and sustainability consultancy

Wallace Whittle has hired Sarah Chipchase, a sustainability expert, to develop the expertise and capability of its growing ESG and sustainability consultancy.

Sarah, who will be based in Leeds, will work closely with ESG and sustainability team lead Nick Hayes and has more than 20 years of experience in working with clients to improve environmental performance in the built environment.

She will become a director in the business and a key part of her role will be to oversee the development of Wallace Whittle’s sustainability advice while also forming part of the company’s continued planned growth across the UK, with particular focus in England.

Sarah said: “Sustainability matters in every part of modern building projects – funders wants to see environmental performance designed into plans, and end users want to know the buildings they occupy or live in are as sustainable as possible.

Sarah Chipchase and Nick Hayes Wallace Whittle

“Wallace Whittle has a growing body of top-quality work in this field so we’re in a very strong position to help clients address their sustainability priorities. It’s a very exciting part of the sector to be working in and a great time to join an ambitious and dynamic business.”

Wallace Whittle has developed a unique ESG management tool called PathWWay – a customisable dashboard which allows project teams to add tailored ESG criteria and track progress against project objectives. The tool was developed in response to the huge number of complex frameworks when the team recognised the need for a single source of verifiable information that could be shared across different stakeholders.

Nick Hayes, head of ESG and sustainability at Wallace Whittle, said: “Sustainability is still a very fast-moving part of the building sector and clients need the right experts onside to help them meet their targets and ambitions.

